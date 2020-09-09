Sept. 9 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services; 9 vaccine makers sign a pledge

Across Arizona, 1,541,471 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 206,541 positive results and 5,251 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Yavapai County has tested 37,944 residents with a total of 2,373 positive cases, 1,082 recovered, and 79 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients and five persons under investigation, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and two persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient, and no PUI.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE

According to YCCHS, nine vaccine makers say they have signed a joint pledge to uphold "high ethical standards," suggesting they won't seek premature government approval for any COVID-19 vaccines they develop.

"We, the undersigned biopharmaceutical companies, want to make clear our on-going commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for COVID-19 in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles," the pledge, released Tuesday, reads.

The companies that signed the pledge include AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Merck. These companies wrote that they pledge to "Only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA."

The nine vaccine makers said they will stand with science, at a time when the world is looking to science -- to develop the vaccine -- to help bring us to the end of the pandemic.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood;

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood; and,

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley.

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.