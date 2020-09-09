School back in session, so slow down and be aware of school zones, police say

Prescott and Chino Valley schools are now open for hybrid learning.

That means buses on the road as well as more cars headed to parent drop off and children walking on sidewalks or on the road sides in the early morning and late afternoon hours.

So police want people to be cautious as they travel. School zone speed limits of no more than 15 mph are strictly enforced; violators will be ticketed rather than issued warnings, area law enforcement advised.

On these first few days of a new school attendance model – half of a school attending on alternate days four days a week – people need to be all the more cautious as it is likely there will be more traffic than most rush hours travelers have been used to for the last six months, police said.

Children and teens also need to be cautious about their surroundings, and limit distractions, including cellphone use.

Prescott Valley schools are not yet open, but local police were clear that when that happens in the near future it will be advisable for people to be cautious around neighborhoods and school areas.

The hours when children might be out and about may be when it’s just after dawn or near dusk and that can limit visibility. So it is imperative that all drivers at this time be more cautious about obeying speed limits and traffic signals, said Prescott Valley Police Community Service Officer Jody Mullins.

When it comes to school bus stops, drivers in both directions on an undivided road or highway must make a complete stop as students are boarding or departing, Mullins said. Those stop signals are not optional, she said.

Mullins encourages parents to invest in backpack lights for students who do walk to school in the early or later hours so as to be better observed by motorists. Pedestrians should always consider wearing light colors rather than those that make them less visible to drivers, police said.

In the last six months, Mullins and other police and school officials said there has been less young people out and about because most have been at home. With the slow reopening of schools and other local establishments, they said it is good for motorists to be mindful of the additional motorist and pedestrian traffic, particularly younger children who might forget to wait to use a crosswalk.

This time of year it’s a good time to reminder all drivers to “slow down,” Mullins said.