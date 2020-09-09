Obituary: Karen Lynn Bauer
Karen Lynn Bauer was born in Chicago, Illinois to June Marie Bauer and Frank Joseph Bauer Jr.
In 1969 the family moved to Sun City, Arizona, where Karen resided until 2011. Following the death of her parents, and her subsequent retirement, she moved to Prescott Valley near to her brother Donald. Karen enjoyed her friends and neighbors in the Shadow Mountain Mobile Home Community.
She went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020. Karen is survived by her brother Donald and sister-in-law, Martha; her aunt, Elenore and cousins, Larry, Lee, Linda, Candi and Ron.
Information provided by survivors.
