Daily Courier experiencing technical difficulties, Thursday paper will not be delivered

The Daily Courier continues to experience technical difficulties caused by its servers and some key computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Daily Courier website, dCourier.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Courier can call our main phone line at 928-445-3333, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

Subscribers can contact the Subscriber Services Desk directly at 928-772-1212.

THURSDAY NEWSPAPER WILL NOT BE DELIVERED

This is a significant business system outage that has impacted our ability to print the newspaper. The Thursday print edition will not be delivered as scheduled, but all Thursday news stories, opinions and features will be posted on dCourier.com.

Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at CourierFree.com.

"We sincerely apologize the inconvenience this outage has caused our print subscribers," longtime Daily Courier Publisher Kit Atwell said. "This is an extremely rare occurrence for us to not be able to deliver a printed newspaper, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding we are receiving from many of our loyal customers."