OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 09
Weather  51.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Daily Courier experiencing technical difficulties, Thursday paper will not be delivered
News stories, opinions and features will be available on dCourier.com

Originally Published: September 9, 2020 10:20 p.m.

The Daily Courier continues to experience technical difficulties caused by its servers and some key computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Daily Courier website, dCourier.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Courier can call our main phone line at 928-445-3333, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

Subscribers can contact the Subscriber Services Desk directly at 928-772-1212.

THURSDAY NEWSPAPER WILL NOT BE DELIVERED

This is a significant business system outage that has impacted our ability to print the newspaper. The Thursday print edition will not be delivered as scheduled, but all Thursday news stories, opinions and features will be posted on dCourier.com.

Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at CourierFree.com.

"We sincerely apologize the inconvenience this outage has caused our print subscribers," longtime Daily Courier Publisher Kit Atwell said. "This is an extremely rare occurrence for us to not be able to deliver a printed newspaper, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding we are receiving from many of our loyal customers."

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Daily Courier experiencing technical difficulties, Wednesday paper will not be delivered
Courier to suspend publishing Saturdays, Mondays due to COVID-19 attack
Courier converting its website to subscription-based access July 17
Wiederaenders: We’re here to answer your website access questions
No Saturday home delivery of Courier or Arizona Republic print editions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries