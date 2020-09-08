Sept. 8 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Across Arizona, 1,539,510 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 206,045 positive results and 5,221 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Yavapai County has tested 37,913 residents – 779 tests reported over the weekend – with a total of 2,364 positive cases, 1,018 recovered, and 79 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 10 COVID-19 patients, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and there are five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient, and no PUI.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.