Prescott Valley Police Department holding book giveaway Sept. 16

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be giving away books for teens and children at the outdoor Civic Center stage Wednesday Sept. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Prescott Valley Police officers and community service officers. There will also be information on teen and child safety. The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.