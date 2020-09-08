Pet of the Week: Rufus
Hi there, my name is Rufus. I am an approximately 2-year-old Shar Pei mix. My sister and I were brought to the shelter together through no fault of our own.
Our owners were unable to take care of us anymore and wanted us to have a good life, so here we are looking for our new homes.
The shelter staff have fallen in love with both of us, even though I secretly think they love me more! When I came to the shelter, I was suffering from an eyelid condition called Entropion. Thanks to good folks in our community, enough money was raised for me to have surgery and I feel SOOOO much better. I am good with other dogs, and people of all ages, however, the shelter staff does not know how I feel about cats.
If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): September 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 7, 2020
- editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Sept. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): September 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1) Aug. 23, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: