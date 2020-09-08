Pet of the Week: Rufus

Hi there, my name is Rufus. I am an approximately 2-year-old Shar Pei mix. My sister and I were brought to the shelter together through no fault of our own.

Our owners were unable to take care of us anymore and wanted us to have a good life, so here we are looking for our new homes.

The shelter staff have fallen in love with both of us, even though I secretly think they love me more! When I came to the shelter, I was suffering from an eyelid condition called Entropion. Thanks to good folks in our community, enough money was raised for me to have surgery and I feel SOOOO much better. I am good with other dogs, and people of all ages, however, the shelter staff does not know how I feel about cats.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.