Man jailed in traffic death of Cottonwood Police commander
Report: Camp Verde suspect likely was impaired

Jason H. Engel, 41, was booked on a charge of manslaughter, after he allegedly drove left of the center on Highway 89A in Cottonwood and struck a motorcyclist head-on. That motorcyclist has been identified as Cottonwood Police Commander Jody M. Makuch, a 20-year veteran of the force. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 8, 2020 2:26 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: For a related story on Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch, click here.

COTTONWOOD — A Camp Verde man was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde after a Monday-afternoon wreck that claimed the life of an off-duty Cottonwood police commander.

Jason H. Engel, 41, was booked on a charge of manslaughter, with additional felony and misdemeanor charges, including criminal damage and endangerment, pending. Impairment is suspected, an Arizona Department of Public Safety report states.

According to the report, first responders were called to a stretch of west Highway 89A in Cottonwood at Willard Street at about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. DPS said Engel was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on Highway 89A, drove left of the center of the roadway and struck a motorcyclist head-on within the northbound lanes of Highway 89A.

The motorcycle driver, Jody M. Makuch, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report states.

The report can be viewed here.

Makuch was a commander and a 20-year veteran of the Cottonwood Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the collision.

DPS is conducting the collision and criminal investigation at the request of Cottonwood police.

Engel is being held on a $5,000 paper bond.

