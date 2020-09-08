Daily Courier experiencing technical difficulties, printed paper may be delayed

The Daily Courier is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.

The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.

The Daily Courier website, dCourier.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.

Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Courier can call our main phone line at 928-445-3333, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.

Subscribers can contact the Subscriber Services Desk directly at 928-772-1212.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY MAY BE DELAYED

This is a significant business system outage that may impact our ability to print the newspaper. In the event delivery of the print edition is delayed, print subscribers can access all the latest news stories, opinions and features on dCourier.com.

Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at CourierFree.com.

We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.