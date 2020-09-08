OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 08
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Off-duty Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch killed in vehicle-motorcycle crash

Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch. (VVN file photo)

Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch. (VVN file photo)

JASON BROOKS, For the Courier
Originally Published: September 8, 2020 2:47 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Commander Jody Makuch of the Cottonwood Police Department was killed Monday afternoon, Sept. 7, after he was struck by a Camp Verde man who drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Makuch’s motorcycle.

Makuch was transported to an area hospital, a Northern Arizona University Police Department Facebook post said, but was unable to survive his significant injuries.

NAUPD released the statement because Makuch’s daughter attended NAU and was a student employee of NAUPD.

Makuch was off-duty riding his motorcycle through Cottonwood when a vehicle drifted left of center and struck the police commander head-on, stated the NAUPD release.

Makuch was wearing a helmet, gloves, leather and pads, according to Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin.

Jason H. Engel, 41, the man driving the other vehicle, was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on a charge of manslaughter, with additional felony and misdemeanor charges, including criminal damage and endangerment, pending.

Impairment is suspected, an Arizona Department of Public Safety report states.

For more on Engel, see a related story by clicking here.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of a dear friend to NAUPD,” the NAUPD release said. “Please keep the Makuch family and the Cottonwood Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this very difficult time.”

ABOUT MAKUCH

According to his profile page on the City of Cottonwood's website, Makuch served in the U.S. Army for more than seven years in the 1990s before going into law enforcement.

In the Army, his job specialties included artillery, corrections, and military police. After a two-year stint as an officer with the Elk City Police Department in Oklahoma, Makuch moved to Arizona.

With the Cottonwood Police Department, he was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and commander in 2009. He was among the applicants interviewed to replace Jody Fanning as chief in 2016.

Makuch oversaw the Support Services Division of the department, with a variety of areas of responsibility, including the Citizen Police Academy, the Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center, criminal investigations, animal control and victim assistance.

He was a graduate of the 245th session of the FBI National Academy.

Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell said it’s a sad day for the department.

“Jody Makuch represented the best in humanity,” Gesell said. “He was, first and foremost, a loving and dedicated husband and father. His family was everything to him. He was a veteran, selfless public servant, mentor, and friend. He will be greatly missed. We ask that the public keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this tragic and difficult time and respect their privacy.”

Gesell said Commander Makuch’s body was escorted to the county medical examiner’s office Monday night by Cottonwood officers. They were met by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Prescott Valley police and firefighters.

“Police and fire are organizing a ‘Hero Watch’ at the ME’s office,” Gesell said. “We will escort his body back to Cottonwood after the ME has completed their investigation.”

Donations for the Makuch family can be made online at lawenforcementheroes.com. Checks can be made out to “Law Enforcement Heroes” and can be mailed or sent to the Cottonwood Police Department.

Jason Brooks is a reporter for the Verde Independent, a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Man jailed in traffic death of Cottonwood Police commander
Police expect nearly 200 Hells Angels to visit Yavapai County this weekend
Cottonwood police detective accused of domestic violence back to work in ‘administrative role’
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash
Traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust near Cottonwood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries