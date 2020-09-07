OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 08
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Police warn against defacing political signs

(Cindy Barks/Courier)

(Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: September 7, 2020 6:25 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department recently received two reports of political signage being defaced. Although these reports are still under investigation, the department would like to remind the offenders that it is a crime to damage property, and specifically to damage political signage.

Arizona Revised Statute 13-1609.A states that it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office. The department will pursue the offenders and will not tolerate this behavior. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Editorial: Signs of times (mostly) for private property only
Prescott Valley Police report telephone scams
Scam warning: Scammers promising services for COVID-19 relief
Police remind public that scammers are as active as ever in Quad Cities
Scam by fake IRS agents resurfaces, Prescott Valley Police warn
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries