Prescott Valley Police warn against defacing political signs

The Prescott Valley Police Department recently received two reports of political signage being defaced. Although these reports are still under investigation, the department would like to remind the offenders that it is a crime to damage property, and specifically to damage political signage.

Arizona Revised Statute 13-1609.A states that it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office. The department will pursue the offenders and will not tolerate this behavior. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.