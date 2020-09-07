People Who Care organization hosting orientation Sept. 16

People Who Care will be holding an informational orientation Sept. 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at its headquarters, 147 Grove Ave., Prescott.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring nonmedical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows individuals to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled neighbors live. Most of those enrolled neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with:

• Transportation to health care/business appointments

• Grocery shopping

• Personal paperwork

• Visiting

• Caregiver relief, and more

“Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel-good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance,” a news release stated.

For more information about People Who Care, call the Prescott office at 928-445-2480 or email them at peoplewhocareaz@mail.com to enroll. You can also visit their website at, peoplewhocareaz.com.