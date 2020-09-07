OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 07
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing surge in Yavapai County Sept 12, 13, 14

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties. The local county test location will be Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley. (AP File)

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties. The local county test location will be Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley. (AP File)

Originally Published: September 7, 2020 12:32 p.m.

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 836 new cases, 36 deaths
Sept. 4 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County sees 14 more cases overnight, now at 1,070
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 1,647 cases, Testing Blitz each Saturday in August
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries