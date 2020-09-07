Free drive-up COVID-19 testing surge in Yavapai County Sept 12, 13, 14

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.