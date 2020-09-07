Empty Bowls event happening online now with drive-thru pickup days Sept. 13 & 19

The extremely popular Empty Bowls fundraising event usually takes place each September in downtown Prescott. And while the pandemic may be changing the process, residents can still purchase a unique handcrafted bowl made by local artisans and support a worthy cause.

“We’ve had to get extra creative this year, due to the pandemic,” event organizers explain on their website. “Though we will not be at Courthouse Square and will not be serving soup, we are counting on [local residents] to participate in our hybrid event.”

This year’s fundraiser starts online. The bowls and auction items will be sold on the Empty Bowls website, and then distributed at two drive-thru events in Prescott.

“We’re excited that we found a way to still do it this year because people love it,” event organizer Ren Manning told the Courier. “A lot of people in Prescott know that hundreds of people come every year because it’s a well-loved event.”

Those who wish to purchase bowls can do so online at prescott-empty-bowls.square.site. Once a bowl is purchased, buyers can then pick it up on either Sunday, Sept. 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), or on Saturday, Sept. 19 (1 to 5 p.m.), at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

When ordering a bowl online, the buyer won’t be purchasing a specific bowl, but they’ll be able to select a ceramic, glass or wooden bowl from the ones on display during the drive-thru pickup days.

The cost is $15 per bowl. And while no soup will be given out this year, each purchased bowl will contain a recipe for delicious soup from Chef Peter Padilla.

All proceeds this year will go to Chino Valley Food Bank, Paulden Food Bank, Prescott Community Cupboard, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, Yavapai Food Bank and the Green Bags Project.

If you don’t need a bowl but would still like to help the local food banks, visit the donation link on the Empty Bowls website.

Visit prescott-empty-bowls.square.site to purchase a bowl today.

Empty Bowls is sponsored by the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and supported by local artists, chefs, businesses, organizations like Prescott Area Woodturners and individuals throughout the quad-city area who care about helping their neighbors in need.

ONLINE FOOD JUSTICE PANEL

There will be an online food justice panel at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, where participants can learn about food insecurity, food sovereignty, and local, sustainable food systems.

The panel will be held via Zoom and will feature local and national speakers.

To register, visit this Zoom link or see the sign-up link on the Empty Bowls website or their facebook page at this link.