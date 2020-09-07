OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Sept. 08
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Empty Bowls event happening online now with drive-thru pickup days Sept. 13 & 19
EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER HELPS LOCAL FOOD BANKS

Prescott Area Woodturners have supported Empty Bowls for several years. Of the nearly 140 bowls donated for this year’s event, the first three were made by the group’s teen members. Pictured (left to right) are: member mentor Dean Humphrey; Savannah Murphy, 11; Travis Murphy, 14; Sapphire Murphy, 16; and mentor Barry Walter, who is also the president of Prescott Area Woodturners. (Courtesy)

Prescott Area Woodturners have supported Empty Bowls for several years. Of the nearly 140 bowls donated for this year’s event, the first three were made by the group’s teen members. Pictured (left to right) are: member mentor Dean Humphrey; Savannah Murphy, 11; Travis Murphy, 14; Sapphire Murphy, 16; and mentor Barry Walter, who is also the president of Prescott Area Woodturners. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Richard Haddad
Originally Published: September 7, 2020 7:02 p.m.

The extremely popular Empty Bowls fundraising event usually takes place each September in downtown Prescott. And while the pandemic may be changing the process, residents can still purchase a unique handcrafted bowl made by local artisans and support a worthy cause.

“We’ve had to get extra creative this year, due to the pandemic,” event organizers explain on their website. “Though we will not be at Courthouse Square and will not be serving soup, we are counting on [local residents] to participate in our hybrid event.”

This year’s fundraiser starts online. The bowls and auction items will be sold on the Empty Bowls website, and then distributed at two drive-thru events in Prescott.

“We’re excited that we found a way to still do it this year because people love it,” event organizer Ren Manning told the Courier. “A lot of people in Prescott know that hundreds of people come every year because it’s a well-loved event.”

Those who wish to purchase bowls can do so online at prescott-empty-bowls.square.site. Once a bowl is purchased, buyers can then pick it up on either Sunday, Sept. 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), or on Saturday, Sept. 19 (1 to 5 p.m.), at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

When ordering a bowl online, the buyer won’t be purchasing a specific bowl, but they’ll be able to select a ceramic, glass or wooden bowl from the ones on display during the drive-thru pickup days.

The cost is $15 per bowl. And while no soup will be given out this year, each purchased bowl will contain a recipe for delicious soup from Chef Peter Padilla.

All proceeds this year will go to Chino Valley Food Bank, Paulden Food Bank, Prescott Community Cupboard, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, Yavapai Food Bank and the Green Bags Project.

If you don’t need a bowl but would still like to help the local food banks, visit the donation link on the Empty Bowls website.

Visit prescott-empty-bowls.square.site to purchase a bowl today.

Empty Bowls is sponsored by the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and supported by local artists, chefs, businesses, organizations like Prescott Area Woodturners and individuals throughout the quad-city area who care about helping their neighbors in need.

photo

This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser is taking place online at prescott-empty-bowls.square.site. When ordering the bowl online, the buyer won’t be purchasing a specific bowl but they’ll be able to select a ceramic, glass or wooden bowl from the ones on display during the drive-thru pickup days Sept. 13 or 19. (Empty Bowls/Courtesy)

ONLINE FOOD JUSTICE PANEL

There will be an online food justice panel at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, where participants can learn about food insecurity, food sovereignty, and local, sustainable food systems.

The panel will be held via Zoom and will feature local and national speakers.

To register, visit this Zoom link or see the sign-up link on the Empty Bowls website or their facebook page at this link.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Empty Bowls event pivots to online sale
Photos: Empty Bowls on the way
Empty Bowls event takes place at Courthouse Plaza Sept. 15
'Soup-er' event aims to fill food bank pantries
'Soup-er' event aims to fill food bank pantries
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries