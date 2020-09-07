OFFERS
Census Bureau workers now knocking on doors

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and items and devices such as the black canvass bag with a Census logo. (2020census.gov)

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and items and devices such as the black canvass bag with a Census logo. (2020census.gov)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 7, 2020 6:22 p.m.

The U.S. Census Bureau has started to send out Census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Census Bureau staffers will be working in Prescott, Prescott Valley and other quad-city area neighborhoods, knocking on doors and contacting residents to encourage them to complete their 2020 Census Questionnaires.

Field data-collection operations for the 2020 Census will end by Sept. 30.

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and one or more of the following items: Laptop computer with a Census Bureau logo; iPad with a Census Bureau logo; iPhone with a Census Bureau logo; and/or a black canvass bag with a Census logo.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov/en/census-takers.html.

If you still have not responded to the Census, visit 2020census.gov to make sure your community is well-represented.

