Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: Arizona adds 836 new cases, 36 deaths

Across Arizona, 1,522,472 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 205,516 positive results and 5,207 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

That is an increase of 836 new cases and 36 deaths since Friday, Sept. 4.

Yavapai County has tested 37,432 residents with a total of 2,354 positive cases, 1,018 recovered, and 79 deaths. YCCHS does not issue reports on weekends; according to ADHS, that is an increase of nine new cases overnight.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12-14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood;

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir St., Cottonwood; and,

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley.

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

LABOR DAY

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Yavapai County have been declining.

As the community moves to re-open more businesses and schools, health officials are urging residents to stay safe, wear a mask when in public places and maintain distance from others during the Labor Day weekend.

“We use Labor Day to take the day off, but unfortunately the virus doesn’t,” said epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at John Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The more we travel, the more we interact with people, the more opportunities there are for exposure, it’s really best that we try to limit our movement as much as possible.”

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.