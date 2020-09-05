OFFERS
Obituary: Thomas Kirk McRight

Thomas Kirk McRight

Thomas Kirk McRight

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 6:10 p.m.

Thomas Kirk McRight of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on June 18, 2020, at his home in Chino Valley, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his sister and brother in law.

Kirk (as he was known by most) was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 7, 1961. He moved to Phoenix, when he was young. Music and playing guitar were Kirk’s deep passions. He lived a full life as a musician, songwriter and lighting and sound engineer for some of the biggest names in the music industry. He traveled the world performing and writing, being inspired by the experiences, cultures, and people who he encountered along the way.

Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. McRight and Beverly J. McRight. He is survived by his son, Alex McRight of California; sister, Debbie McRight-Poley and brother-in-law Ralph Poley of Chino Valley, Arizona; niece, Pamela of Boise, Idaho; nephew, Abraham of Phoenix; and his beloved dog and companion, Ursa “Bear,” along with many members of his extended family. In addition to his loving family, Kirk had many close friends who he considered family and whom he loved.

Kirk was loved and admired by so many. His passion, strength, loyalty and love for those around him will live on in those that held him close.

Information provided by survivors.

