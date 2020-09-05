Obituary: Thomas Glen Rhoads

Thomas Glen Rhoads, age 67, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, in Prescott. “Tom,” as he was known by friends, family and business associates, was a 35-year resident of Prescott.

Tom loved music, photography, his faith, his community and his work as a drafter. Those who knew Tom know that he worked hard, loved much and talked often of his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.

