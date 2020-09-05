OFFERS
Obituary: Theodore Alan Rice

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 6:09 p.m.

Theodore Alan Rice, known to his family and friends as Teddy, Ted, Teddy Bear, Zed, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 33 years. Ted was born on March 29 in Mesa, Arizona, to Chris and Ann (Steyer) Rice.

Ted spent most of his time on what he was passionate about, off-road custom fabrication. He was extremely dedicated to his passion and took every opportunity to better his talents. Ted was also always willing to share his knowledge with others and was able to pass on the love for his craft to everyone that had the pleasure of experiencing him in action. He truly lived the Dirt Life.

Theodore was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. So many people looked up to him and could count on him to be there in tough times.

He is survived by his mother, Ann; his father and stepmother, Chris and Sharon; his grandmother, Joan; his brother, Brian (Jasmine) and sister, Gianna. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Ted’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ted’s name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; https://www.jdrf.org/ P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Ted’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

