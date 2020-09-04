OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 04
Weather  96.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stage I fire restrictions still in place in Prescott National Forest

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect on Friday, Aug. 14 in not only Prescott National Forest, but also Coconino and Tonto national forests.(Courier file)

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect on Friday, Aug. 14 in not only Prescott National Forest, but also Coconino and Tonto national forests.(Courier file)

Originally Published: September 4, 2020 5:03 p.m.

Prescott National Forest would like to remind weekend visitors that everyone has a role to play in preventing human-caused fires, and that the forest is still in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect on Friday, Aug. 14 in not only Prescott National Forest, but also Coconino and Tonto national forests.

These activities are prohibited on all national forest lands:

-Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, except in developed recreation sites with metal fire rings or cooking grills. Forest visitors are urged to reference the Prescott National Forest website for a list of developed recreation sites allowing campfires under Stage I Fire Restrictions.

-Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

-Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun; except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal laws and regulations.

Several forest in Arizona are still in fire restrictions. Check current fire information and restrictions at www.firerestrictions.us or call 1-877-864-6985.

All Prescott NF offices will be closed on Monday, September 7th, in observance of Labor Day. Forest offices will resume virtual business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The public can obtain fire information via:

-The Prescott National Forest Web Site: www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott

-Follow Prescott National Forest on Facebook or Twitter

-Call the local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, (928) 443-8000; Forest Supervisors Office (928) 777-2200; Verde Ranger District (928) 567-4121.

Information provide by Prescott National Forest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries