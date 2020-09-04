Stage I fire restrictions still in place in Prescott National Forest

Prescott National Forest would like to remind weekend visitors that everyone has a role to play in preventing human-caused fires, and that the forest is still in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Stage I Fire Restrictions went into effect on Friday, Aug. 14 in not only Prescott National Forest, but also Coconino and Tonto national forests.

These activities are prohibited on all national forest lands:

-Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, except in developed recreation sites with metal fire rings or cooking grills. Forest visitors are urged to reference the Prescott National Forest website for a list of developed recreation sites allowing campfires under Stage I Fire Restrictions.

-Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

-Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun; except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal laws and regulations.

Several forest in Arizona are still in fire restrictions. Check current fire information and restrictions at www.firerestrictions.us or call 1-877-864-6985.

All Prescott NF offices will be closed on Monday, September 7th, in observance of Labor Day. Forest offices will resume virtual business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The public can obtain fire information via:

-The Prescott National Forest Web Site: www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott

-Follow Prescott National Forest on Facebook or Twitter

-Call the local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, (928) 443-8000; Forest Supervisors Office (928) 777-2200; Verde Ranger District (928) 567-4121.

Information provide by Prescott National Forest.