Sept. 4 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Across Arizona, 1,505,837 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 204,681 positive results and 5,171 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Sept. 4.

Yavapai County has tested 37,134 residents with a total of 2,338 positive cases, 1,018 recovered, and 79 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for six COVID-19 patients, the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and there are three persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient, and no PUIs.

FREE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING SURGE

Yavapai County will be offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing in Yavapai County Sept. 12, 13 and 14.

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), expanding on the partnership with Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is offering free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in Cochise, Coconino, Mohave, and Yavapai Counties.

The testing in Yavapai County will be held:

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mingus Union High School, 1801 Fir Street, Cottonwood

• Monday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N Main Street, Prescott Valley

This free test involves an easy, painless, self-administered nasal swab in a drive-thru stall. Those tested will receive five cloth face coverings. Results will be available within two to four days from the time specimens arrive at the lab and individuals will receive results through an online portal.

Yavapai County residents can pre-register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.

FLU SEASON

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday a series of steps aimed at getting more Arizonans vaccinated against the flu, explaining that the coming flu season will present "greater challenges" for a state already fighting the spread of COVID-19. The state is working to increase the number of flu shots available to uninsured and underinsured Arizonans by increasing payments to providers who offer vaccines to members of the state's Health Care Cost Containment System, he said. The “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign will kick off next week with more details.

Locally, YCCHS is prepared for flu season, however pharmacies and grocery stores have received their shipments of vaccine much earlier, whereas our clinic has just received a small portion of the flu vaccine ordered. YCCHS Immunization Nurse Supervisor Sally McCoy has been working with the Board of Supervisors in scheduling the outreach community flu clinics beginning in early October. As soon as the schedule is finalized, YCCHS will notify the public.

All county offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

LABOR DAY

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Yavapai County have been declining.

As the community moves to re-open more businesses, schools and make plans for the Labor Day weekend, health officials are urging residents to stay safe, wear a mask when in public places and maintain distance from others.

“We use Labor Day to take the day off, but unfortunately the virus doesn’t,” said epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at John Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The more we travel, the more we interact with people, the more opportunities there are for exposure, it’s really best that we try to limit our movement as much as possible.”

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.