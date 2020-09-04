OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 05
Excessive heat warning this weekend in Yavapai County
Includes much of Arizona

Current projections, as of Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, show excessive heat in the Southwest and Texas. (NOAA.gov)

Current projections, as of Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, show excessive heat in the Southwest and Texas. (NOAA.gov)

Originally Published: September 4, 2020 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Yavapai County and 10 other counties in Arizona for this weekend.

The warning is for Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Yuma and Yavapai counties from Friday, Sept. 4, through 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Daytime highs are expected to be as high as 118 degrees; Prescott and the Quad Cities are forecast to be in the upper 90s each day, according to the Weather Service.

Residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed. Precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke include:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).

  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.

  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.

For more information, visit https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=34.54142000000007&lon=-112.46873#.X1PDOXlKiM8.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.

Heat warning issued through weekend for lower elevations
Excessive heat warning for Yavapai County, stay cool
Heading to Phoenix? You might feel temperatures near 120 degrees
Heat warning issued through weekend for lower elevations
Heat warning issued through weekend for lower elevations
