Excessive heat warning this weekend in Yavapai County

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Yavapai County and 10 other counties in Arizona for this weekend.

The warning is for Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pima, Pinal, Yuma and Yavapai counties from Friday, Sept. 4, through 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

Daytime highs are expected to be as high as 118 degrees; Prescott and the Quad Cities are forecast to be in the upper 90s each day, according to the Weather Service.

Residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed. Precautions to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke include:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.

For more information, visit https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=34.54142000000007&lon=-112.46873#.X1PDOXlKiM8.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.