Sept. 3 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Across Arizona, 1,490,996 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 203,953 positive results and 5,130 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Sept. 3.

Yavapai County has tested 36,984 residents with a total of 2,331 positive cases, 1,016 recovered, and 78 deaths, up one from Wednesday.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients, the East campus has one COVID-19 patient and there is one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and five PUIs. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient, and no PUI.

LABOR DAY

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Yavapai County have been declining.

As the community moves to re-open more businesses, schools and make plans for the Labor Day weekend, health officials are urging residents to stay safe, wear a mask when in public places and maintain distance from others.

“We use Labor Day to take the day off, but unfortunately the virus doesn’t,” said epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at John Hopkins Center for Health Security. “The more we travel, the more we interact with people, the more opportunities there are for exposure, it’s really best that we try to limit our movement as much as possible.”

COLLEGE SPREAD CONCERNS

What’s happening in college campuses across the nation has health agencies concerned.

"Classes have only just begun, and yet college campuses across the country are continuing to struggle with sudden coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses," YCCHS stated in their release. "Thirty-six states have reported a total of 8,700 COVID-19 cases at colleges and universities. Campuses are asking students with travel plans to get tested before leaving campus for the holiday to reduce the risk of exposing their friends and family at home."

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.