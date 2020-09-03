Obituary: Marylu Miller

Marylu Miller went to heaven on Sunday morning, Aug. 9 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Miller, and cousin, Brig. General Bill Cooney. Marylu was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Philadelphia, Penn.

She attended and graduated from Millville High School and went on to Fashion Merchandising School in New York City. Later, she attended the University of Miami for two years and married Gregory Miller. She continued her education at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. She graduated Cum Laude with a BA in art history. During her time in Prescott, she joined the Prescott Art Docents. She was a member for many years. At one point, she was awarded Docent of the Year.

Her body has been donated to Northern Arizona University Medical School for Research. Hence, there will be no viewing or gathering due COVID-19 restrictions.

Information provided by survivors.