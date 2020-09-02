Sept. 2 COVID-19 update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

Across Arizona, 1,480,756 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 202,861 positive results and 5,065 deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Yavapai County has tested 36,730 residents with a total of 2,325 positive cases, 1,016 recovered, and 77 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for three COVID-19 patients, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and there are five persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports one COVID-19 hospitalization and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

RAPID TESTS FOR ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

A federal official with Health and Human Services (HHS) said Tuesday the government plans to ship rapid coronavirus tests to assisted living facilities, moving to fill a testing gap for older adults who don’t need the constant attention of a nursing home.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Administrator Brett Giroir said assisted living facilities will be followed by senior day care centers and home health agencies in getting the tests. The tests will come from a supply of 150 million ordered from test maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott’s rapid test, the size of a credit card, is the first that doesn’t require specialty computer equipment to process. It delivers results in about 15 minutes and is priced at $5, significantly lower than similar older tests.

Until now, the government’s effort to improve COVID-19 testing for vulnerable older adults has been focused on nursing homes, which are overseen by Medicare. Assisted living facilities don’t provide skilled nursing care and are outside of Medicare’s purview. Nursing homes have already been receiving another kind of fast test, from different manufacturers, the YCCHS release stated.

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

If you are thinking about suicide or are concerned about someone else, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Skilled and trained counselors are available 24/7 to talk, answer questions, and help you navigate this challenging situation. You are not alone, and help is a phone call or chat away. Learn more online from #YavapaiStrongerTogether at, https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.