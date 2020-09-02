Obituary: Helen Ann Hamilton

Helen Ann Hamilton, born March 14, 1933, in Scranton, Penn., the youngest of five children. Attended Vogue Fashion Design School in New York City. Married Bruce Hamilton and had her only child, Summer Hinton.

They moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Bruce was a Disc Jockey at KPOI FM and Helen worked as an airport greeter, presenting leis to all the tourists as they arrived. In Honolulu, they joined the Baha’I Faith and became life-long members.

After Hawaii, the family lived in many states before settling in Scottsdale, Ariz. There Helen became a telephone rep for “Ma Bell,” where she met her best friend, Mary Jane, and many other wonderful ladies. They formed the “Golden Oldies Club” and have continued to meet once a month for over 50 years.

Helen and Bruce moved to Prescott in 1987 and opened their comic book publishing company, Another Rainbow. They enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and the world, but her greatest pleasure came from her three grandsons, Chase, Reese, and Hunter. Helen loved attending all of the boys’ activities, football games, and plays. She was always in the front row for every event as well as all Summer’s dance recitals and shows. Helen loved Frank Sinatra, Broadway musicals, shopping and restaurants. She loved going out every day, visiting with people and reading a good book.

After a stroke in October 2018, Helen spent her final years at Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation. Her family would like to deeply thank all the amazing nurses, aides and staff for the wonderful care they provided Helen in the last two years of her life.

Helen died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She will live on in our hearts forever. She is survived by her daughter, Summer; her three grandsons, Chase, Reese, and Hunter Hinton; Summer’s fiancé, Russ; Hunter’s fiancée, Shana; Richard Hinton, and Bella the Basset Hound.

Limited funeral services will be held due to COVID-19 at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez in Prescott, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery. Please feel free to attend a reception at Summer’s Dance Works, 805 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Prescott Meals on Wheels.

