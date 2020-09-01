OFFERS
Sept. 1 COVID-19 Update from Yavapai County Community Health Services

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 1, 2020 11:21 a.m.

Across Arizona, 1,475,209 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 202,342 positive results and 5,044 deaths.

Yavapai County has tested 36,629 residents with 108 new tests reported overnight. There have been 2,308 positive cases, 1,016 recovered, and 77 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for four COVID-19 patients, the East campus has no COVID-19 patients and there are six persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

Chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH

September is the kick off for Suicide Prevention Month and World Suicide Prevention Day, a time in which individuals and organizations around the country and the world join their voices to broadcast the message that suicide can be prevented, and to reach as many people as possible with the tools and resources to support themselves and those around them. The month of September also holds National Recovery Month, a time in which to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and celebrate the people who have found recovery, the YCCHS release stated.

Mental health issues are rising among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Journal of the American Medicine reports that the latest available data (2018) shows that suicide rates have been rising in the U.S. over the last two decades—and that the most recent numbers show the highest age-adjusted suicide rate since 1941. 

According to YCCHS, the age-adjusted deaths per 100,000 Arizona residents is 19.5, whereas Yavapai County is at 30. 

YCCHS provided this list of personal and family concerns: 

• Fear that you or your loved ones will get COVID-19 

• No chance to be with and comfort your loved one who is seriously ill or dying in the hospital 

• Grief over the loss of a loved one to COVID-19 or another illness 

• Social isolation, especially if you live alone or in a facility where visitors are temporarily not allowed 

• Being in close quarters with family under stay-at-home orders, which could increase the risk of spouse, partner or child abuse 

• Starting or worsening of alcohol or drug misuse 

• Having other mental health disorders, such as major depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder or an anxiety disorder 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still reach out to others in a safe way and ask for help. Whether it's by phone, text or email or a trusted social media platform, don't be afraid to let others know that you're feeling overwhelmed and need support, YCCHS said.

One local resource is #YavapaiStrongerTogether with information online at https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

INFORMATION

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, school, business guidelines and resources:  www.yavapai.us/chs 

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

