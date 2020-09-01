Prescott Valley in Brief: Census Bureau workers now knocking on doors

Census Bureau workers now knocking on doors

The U.S. Census Bureau has started to send out Census takers to visit households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census, the Town of Prescott Valley reported last week.

Census Bureau staffers will be working in neighborhoods, knocking on doors and contacting residents to encourage them to complete their 2020 Census Questionnaires.

Field data-collection operations for the 2020 Census will end by Sept. 30.

For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staffers will observe social-distancing protocols and will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Census takers can be identified by their Census Photo Identification and one or more of the following items: Laptop computer with a Census Bureau logo; iPad with a Census Bureau logo; iPhone with a Census Bureau logo; and/or a black canvass bag with a Census logo.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov/en/census-takers.html. If you still have not responded to the Census, visit 2020census.gov to make sure Prescott Valley is well-represented.

Public Library volunteer needed for Amazon sales to support group

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library (PVPL) is looking for a motivated volunteer or volunteers who would be willing to set up and operate an Amazon storefront to sell unique books on Amazon.

Ongoing duties may vary, depending on activity level of donations and sales. Potential volunteer candidates should show a willingness to support the Friends of PVPL through Amazon sales.

For more information and/or to apply, visit pvaz.net/229/Employment.

Town seeks applicants for commissions, boards

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission, the Board of Adjustment, Library Board of Trustees, and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Arts and Culture: This position is for a non-voting member. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture in Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. This is a commission that requires lifting, bending and the ability to set up and tear down events. First priority for membership is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s town limits. However, persons living outside of town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment. Applicants are required to attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting before scheduling an interview.

Board of Adjustment: This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and Town Codes. Applicants must live in Prescott Valley. The purpose of this board is to interpret and enforce town code regarding zoning and code regulations.

Library Board of Trustees: Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Library Board of Trustees. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council. This position requires general knowledge of library operations, policies and procedures. Those appointed must live in Prescott Valley’s town limits.

Parks and Recreation Commission: Prescott Valley is accepting applications from residents to serve on the Parks & Recreation Commission. The commission recommends regulations and policy for the administration, and control and improvement of the public parks. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Parks & Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Those appointed must live in Prescott Valley’s town limits.

Applications for these roles are available in the Executive Management Office on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For inquiries, call 928-759-3102 or send an email to: lduke@pvaz.net or esmith@pvaz.net. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

PV Police Foundation invites public to Thank the Blue event

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation invites the public to “Thank the Blue,” an evening dedicated to the men and women of the Prescott Valley Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The community may take part in a Drive By Salute starting at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Line-up will be at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, fly flags and honk their horns during the parade.

At 7 p.m., an outdoor ceremony will take place near the south side of the Police Department building.

The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Kell Palguta and Police Chief Steve Roser, a tribute video, music, honor guard and special presentations. The evening will conclude with Central Arizona Pipes & Drums and a Candlelight Ceremony.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, wear face masks, and maintain physical distance.

This event is free to the public. For more information, call 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m.