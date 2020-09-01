Obituary notice: John Adam Keeler
Originally Published: September 1, 2020 5:01 p.m.
John Adam Keeler was born February 24, 1923 in Chaplin Connecticut and passed away August 30, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
