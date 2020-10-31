OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 31
Where to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3

Voters line up around the Yavapai County Administrative Services building in Prescott on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Nearly 110,000 early ballots have already been cast in Yavapai County for the 2020 election, accounting for nearly 66% of registered voters. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Voters line up around the Yavapai County Administrative Services building in Prescott on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Nearly 110,000 early ballots have already been cast in Yavapai County for the 2020 election, accounting for nearly 66% of registered voters. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 3:26 p.m.

With the General Election set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, it’s too late to mail in your ballot, but the following is a list of in-person voting locations and drop-off boxes in the quad-city area:

PRESCOTT

• Yavapai College, Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Bldg. 19, Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Central Yavapai Fire Station #57, 4125 W. Outer Loop Road.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

• Humboldt Unified School District, Bradshaw East Campus, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DEWEY HUMBOLDT

• Gateway Baptist Church, 12900 E. Prescott Dells Ranch Road, Dewey Humboldt; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY

• Grace Baptist Church, 2010 S. Hwy. 89, Chino Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Hwy. 89, Chino Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections and voter registration information can be found on the Elections and Voter Registration page on the Yavapai County website at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote.

An interactive map of Yavapai Election Vote Centers is also available at: https://gis.yavapai.us/ElectionPollingPlace/pollingplace.htm.

Tools to search for voter registration, find polling locations, check the status of ballot-by-mail/early ballot, check the status of a provisional ballot, submit a public records request, submit a petition request and respond to a notice are available on the Arizona Secretary of State website at: https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx.

