Where to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3

With the General Election set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, it’s too late to mail in your ballot, but the following is a list of in-person voting locations and drop-off boxes in the quad-city area:

PRESCOTT

• Yavapai College, Community Room, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Bldg. 19, Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Central Yavapai Fire Station #57, 4125 W. Outer Loop Road.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

• Humboldt Unified School District, Bradshaw East Campus, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DEWEY HUMBOLDT

• Gateway Baptist Church, 12900 E. Prescott Dells Ranch Road, Dewey Humboldt; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY

• Grace Baptist Church, 2010 S. Hwy. 89, Chino Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Hwy. 89, Chino Valley; Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elections and voter registration information can be found on the Elections and Voter Registration page on the Yavapai County website at: https://www.yavapai.us/govote.

An interactive map of Yavapai Election Vote Centers is also available at: https://gis.yavapai.us/ElectionPollingPlace/pollingplace.htm.

Tools to search for voter registration, find polling locations, check the status of ballot-by-mail/early ballot, check the status of a provisional ballot, submit a public records request, submit a petition request and respond to a notice are available on the Arizona Secretary of State website at: https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx.