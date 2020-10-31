Volunteers wanted for Valley of Lights in Prescott Valley

The annual Valley of Lights opens Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 26, and will run through the night of Dec. 30 near Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St., in Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is reminding residents that they still have time to volunteer for the popular event, one in which cars drive slowly past a sequence of large holiday light displays. Times have changed for the 2020 Valley of Lights. The displays will be turned on from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and during the holidays. Participating businesses may distribute brochures about their businesses along with the Valley of Lights brochure. For more information about volunteering and/or to reserve a spot, call Gloria at the PV Chamber at 928-772-8857.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.