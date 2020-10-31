Three-year airport lease extension approved for SkyWest Airlines
New baggage handling system approved for new Prescott Airport passenger terminal
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 3:15 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 29, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 27, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2) Oct. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 17, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 25, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: