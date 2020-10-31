OFFERS
Prescott National Forest extends Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 3:10 p.m.

Due to insufficient rain and continued dry fuel conditions, the Prescott National Forest (PNF) along with local partners and neighboring forests are extending State 1 Fire Restrictions, according to a news release.

Forest fuel moistures across Arizona are currently at record lows, and windy conditions continue to further dry out fuels.

Restrictions will remain in effect until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Stage I fire restrictions prohibit the following:

  1. Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).

  2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).

  3. Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations. 36 C.F.R. § 261.58(m).

Exemptions to the restrictions include the following: Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. §261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from the provisions in this Order:

  1. Holders of Forest Service Special Use Authorizations are exempt from Prohibition No. 1 above, provided such fires are within a fire structure and they are within their permitted area.

  2. Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

  3. Persons using a stove fire in a designated area.

  4. Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

Recreational target shooting remains prohibited at this time; however, legal hunting activities are permitted.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

