Obituary: Timothy J. Fawson

Timothy J. Fawson, of Chino Valley, Arizona, went home to be with his Lord Jesus, October 23, 2020.

Tim was born in Long Beach, California 75 years ago. After retiring from Shell Oil Company, he moved to Chino Valley 29 years ago with his wife, Jan.

Known for his sweet, gentle nature and his wonderful sense of humor, he leaves a big hole in many hearts.

A Celebration of his Life will be held on November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, in Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Trinity Christian School or the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.



Information provided by survivors.