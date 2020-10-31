Obituary: Jim Lee Evans

Jim Lee Evans, 71, died unexpectedly on October 26th, following complications related to his heart. Jim was born in Long Beach, California. He grew up in Anaheim where he graduated from Savanna High School.

He settled in Marysville, Washington, where he lived with his wife, Janie (Swartz) until he retired from Panasonic in 2014. Washington’s Puget Sound and many beautiful rivers and lakes allowed him to pursue his passion for fishing and photography.

Jim and Janie moved to Prescott in 2014 where they were blessed to have been embraced by a large and caring network of friends. Jim is predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Evans, and his parents, Earl and Barbara (Berry) Evans. He is survived by his wife, Janie (Swartz) Evans; daughter, Sonya Evans and her daughters, Audrey and Eliza Daniel; his stepson, Jason Hettenhouser and his wife, Renee and their sons, Jared and Gabriel and many beloved extended family members and in-laws.





Jim’s absence from the lives of those who loved him will be felt for some time. He left everyone wanting more and grateful for the time we had. Memorial gatherings will be postponed until it is safe to travel and gather, and in the meantime, the family encourages memories to be shared at https://www.ruffnerwakelin.com/obituaries/Jim-L-Evans?obId=18745279#/celebrationWall.

Information provided by survivors.