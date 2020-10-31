Obituary: Jack Phillip Garry

Jack Phillip Garry passed peacefully in his Prescott, Arizona home on October 22, 2020 at the age of 83.

A long time Arizona resident, Jack graduated from West High School in Phoenix and served in the United States Navy before earning his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Arizona State University, and was an appeals officer for the Internal Revenue Service for thirty years. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, hiking, and camping with his family and friends.





He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty years, Mary Pat. He is survived by his children, Colleen, Patty, and Brian; his sister, Pat and brother, Chet; his seven grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.



