Obituary: Gary Hrushka
Originally Published: October 31, 2020 2:53 p.m.
Gary Hrushka passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, Karen, two sons, two sisters, and one brother. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gary lived in the Prescott, Arizona area and will be missed by all.
Information provided by survivors.
