Obituary: Beverly J. (Johnson) Shuck

Beverly J. (Johnson) Shuck, age 87, passed away at her home in Prescott, Arizona on October 13, 2020. Born in Topeka, Kansas, Beverly spent the majority of her life in Arizona, being raised in Humboldt and graduating from Prescott Union High School.





Beverly spent many years working for the Phoenix Thunderbirds on the Phoenix Open Golf Tournament. She and Don made Prescott their home after retirement and Beverly volunteered for several years at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, which brought her much joy and fulfillment.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Donald Shuck and three of her children, Demaris Williams, Garry Shuck (Natalie), Marti Curry (Jon), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynnel Walters.

Services pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beverly’s memory to Prescott Meals on Wheels.

Information provided by survivors.