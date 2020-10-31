New CP Technologies headquarters in Prescott plans job fair Nov. 4
CP Technologies, which is moving its global headquarters to Prescott, is hiring for a number of positions, including administrative and human resources staff, engineering, customer service, and assembling.
A job fair sponsored by CP Technologies and NACOG (Northern Arizona Council of Governments) will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at NACOG Arizona@Work – Yavapai County, 221 N. Marina St., Prescott.
CP Technologies is a defense and industrial manufacturer of rugged and custom computer hardware data links, and UAS (unmanned aircraft system) solutions.
The company, which is building a new headquarters facility off Highway 89 in northeast Prescott, plans to open its doors in early 2021.
A notice about the job fair lists a number of positions, including: administration and human resources support; accountant; program management; mechanical engineers; electrical engineers; systems engineers; technical support and documentation; senior management in engineering; assemblers, manufacturing, leads; shipping and logistics; customer service; experienced UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) flight operations; information technology; and communications director.
Applicants can also submit their applications and resumes to www.CP-Techusa.com/careers, or to email at:Careers@CP-TechUSA.com.
