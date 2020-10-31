Dr. Ron Barnes honored by ‘Finding & Making the Good’ organization

Dr. Ron Barnes was recognized Oct. 27 for his many contributions to Prescott by Finding & Making the Good, a volunteer group that is part of the Gato Community Gives program.

Dr. Barnes, a former Courier columnist and Prescott College professor, is the founder of the Hungry Kids Project and Prescott Area Leadership and has a lifelong dedication to youth and community action.

In addition to a lovely floral arrangement and handmade truffles presented by Prescott Area Leadership former president and Courier columnist Alexandra Piacenza, Finding and Making the Good is donating $500 to the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund in Barnes’ honor.

Piacenza’s nomination states:

“Ron has been working for the good of our community for many decades. Youth have been his special focus, founding the Hungry Kids Project, the Youth Leadership Academy and Prescott Area Leadership’s annual leadership scholarships for high school students. For that purpose he has established the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Scholarship Foundation. In many respects, Ron’s career in community service can be summed up in two words: Servant Leadership. He has written about, taught, spoken and exemplified that concept in his own life. He has helped many reach the understanding that true leadership consists not only of effective management skills and techniques, but a firm grounding in moral principles that support the well-being and development of others. I’m only one among his many admirers all of whom would heartily agree that he is worthy of your recognition!”

Nominations and donations for Finding and Making the Good can be made at Findingandmakingthegood.com.