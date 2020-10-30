OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 30
'Events convening large groups' and care facilities cause jump in COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 30, 2020 3:05 p.m.

Yavapai County experienced a significant number of new positive COVID-19 cases overnight on Friday, Oct. 30, indicating a possible upward trend in the local spread of the virus.

In 24 hours, 44 new cases of the virus were reported Friday morning. In recent days, three more deaths were also confirmed in the county.

"We can attribute a portion of the recent cases to outbreaks in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities where all patients are being tested, some isolated community outbreaks, and some to the events convening large groups in the county recently," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) explained in a news release.

The increase in cases is not isolated to Yavapai County, as many of the Arizona counties are experiencing higher rates of new cases in recent weeks.

"We hope that people will consider the implications on businesses and schools if we do not each do our part to cut down on spread of COVID-19 and limit large group gatherings, stay home when sick, and do what we know works to reduce the spread," YCCHS wrote.

The spike in cases is especially concerning for the Halloween weekend.

"Please take all precautions with your children’s trick-or-treating – make sure you and they are wearing a mask, practice social distancing from others, and be vigilant with sanitizing hands. Seek out the safest way to have a fun experience," the release said.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 50,088 residents with 3,013 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 91 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients with three persons under investigation (PUI), East campus has zero COVID-19 patients and three PUIs. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and four PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

2,077,891 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 244,045 positive results and 5,934 deaths.

VACCINE SURVEY

YCCHS is conducting a survey for residents of Yavapai County to assess the numbers of people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. This survey will help determine how much vaccine to order to meet the needs of the communities. To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine. The survey is also on the YCCHS webpage, www.yavapai.us/chs.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

