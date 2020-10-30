OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 30
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Badgers beat Mohave 55-0 on Homecoming; Nelson-Young named king and queen
Prep Football

Prescott football player Brayden Nelson stands with Maddie Young after being named the 2020 Homecoming king and queen for Prescott High School on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Badgers beat Mohave 55-0. (Missy Townsend/Courtesy)

Prescott football player Brayden Nelson stands with Maddie Young after being named the 2020 Homecoming king and queen for Prescott High School on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Badgers beat Mohave 55-0. (Missy Townsend/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 30, 2020 9:52 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Nathan Wright scored four touchdowns, Brayden Nelson recovered a fumble off a muffed snap for a score and the Prescott football team scored 41 unanswered points in the first half to beat Mohave 55-0 on Friday night.

It is the second straight victory for the Badgers (2-3, 2-3 Grand Canyon) after they started the fall campaign 0-3.

Wright opened the game’s scoring with touchdown in the first quarter that was set up by Prescott blocked punt, then Cody Leopold made it 14-0 on a 43-yard touchdown run. Wright added another score before the first quarter expired, making it 21-0.

In the second quarter, Nelson recovered a fumble off a bad Mohave snap and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, his second defensive score in as many weeks after returning a Pic-6 74 yards against Flagstaff in Week 4.

Wright scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run with 5:27 left in the second quarter to make it 34-0 Badgers, then quarterback Wyatt Snyder found him on a 23-yard pass for a score to put Prescott up 41-0 and they never looked back.

HOMECOMING KING-QUEEN

Friday night’s 55-0 win over Mohave wasn’t the only celebrating the Badgers did as Nelson was named 2020 Homecoming king with Maddie Young as his queen.

UP NEXT

Prescott travels to cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain (3-2, 3-2 Grand Canyon) in Week 6 action Friday, Nov. 6. The Bears are coming off a 38-14 loss to Coconino (5-0, 4-0 Grand Canyon), which only needs a win against their rivals in Flagstaff in Week 7 on Nov. 13 to claim their second-straight region title.

Kickoff Friday night between the Bears and Badgers is set for 7 p.m. in Prescott Valley.

Mohave (0-5, 0-5 Grand Canyon) hosts Greenway in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries