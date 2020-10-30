Badgers beat Mohave 55-0 on Homecoming; Nelson-Young named king and queen
Prep Football
PRESCOTT — Nathan Wright scored four touchdowns, Brayden Nelson recovered a fumble off a muffed snap for a score and the Prescott football team scored 41 unanswered points in the first half to beat Mohave 55-0 on Friday night.
It is the second straight victory for the Badgers (2-3, 2-3 Grand Canyon) after they started the fall campaign 0-3.
Wright opened the game’s scoring with touchdown in the first quarter that was set up by Prescott blocked punt, then Cody Leopold made it 14-0 on a 43-yard touchdown run. Wright added another score before the first quarter expired, making it 21-0.
In the second quarter, Nelson recovered a fumble off a bad Mohave snap and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, his second defensive score in as many weeks after returning a Pic-6 74 yards against Flagstaff in Week 4.
Wright scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run with 5:27 left in the second quarter to make it 34-0 Badgers, then quarterback Wyatt Snyder found him on a 23-yard pass for a score to put Prescott up 41-0 and they never looked back.
HOMECOMING KING-QUEEN
Friday night’s 55-0 win over Mohave wasn’t the only celebrating the Badgers did as Nelson was named 2020 Homecoming king with Maddie Young as his queen.
UP NEXT
Prescott travels to cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain (3-2, 3-2 Grand Canyon) in Week 6 action Friday, Nov. 6. The Bears are coming off a 38-14 loss to Coconino (5-0, 4-0 Grand Canyon), which only needs a win against their rivals in Flagstaff in Week 7 on Nov. 13 to claim their second-straight region title.
Kickoff Friday night between the Bears and Badgers is set for 7 p.m. in Prescott Valley.
Mohave (0-5, 0-5 Grand Canyon) hosts Greenway in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
