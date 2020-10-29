Gameday Preview: Phoenix Christian at Chino Valley — Week 5

Who: Phoenix Christian Cougars at Chino Valley Cougars

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Cougar Stadium, Chino Valley, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Chino Valley — Michael Gilpin (2-2, 1st season); Wickenburg — Brian Cole (36-8, 4th season)

Records: Chino Valley (2-2, 1-1 Metro West); Phoenix Christian (2-2, 2-0 Metro West)

Last Meeting: N/A

Last Week: Chino Valley — Rival Wickenburg was just too much to handle for Chino Valley as the Cougars lost 42-20; Phoenix Christian — Phoenix Christian blew out Metro West foe Paradise Valley 42-6. This result could yield concerning signs for Chino Valley since they only beat Paradise Valley 22-21 in Week 3.

The Setting: Phoenix Christian opened the season 0-2 but ever since opening region play, they’ve gone 2-0, which has helped them pick up a head of steam heading into this game against Chino Valley. On the other hand, Chino Valley folded rather easily at the hands of Wickenburg but quarterback Jayden Smith seems growing more confident with each passing game and wide recevier Kamren Loftin is always a players that seems to make big plays when it counts the most.

Players to Watch: Chino Valley — QB Jayden Smith, Jr.; WR Dante DeBono, Sr.; RB Layne Malave, Jr.; TE/DE Dakota McMains, Jr.; ILB/RB Collin Knight, Sr.; WR Kamren Loftin, Sr.; RB Harrison Setter, So.; Phoenix Christian — QB Adrian Flemming, Sr.; RB Howard Russell, Sr.; RB Zachary Cline, Sr.; TE Jose Herrera, Jr.; DB Angel Martinez, Sr.; MLB Anthony Castillo, Sr.

Weather Forecast: 60 degrees at kickoff, clear, 6 mph SSW, sunset at 5:39 p.m.