Gameday Preview: Mohave at Prescott — Week 5
Prep Football

The Prescott cheerleaders lead a sparse COVID-19 crowd as Prescott hosted Apache Junction on Oct. 9, 2020. The Badgers welcome Mohave on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Jesse Bertel/Courier, file)

The Prescott cheerleaders lead a sparse COVID-19 crowd as Prescott hosted Apache Junction on Oct. 9, 2020. The Badgers welcome Mohave on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Jesse Bertel/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 8:38 p.m.

Who: Mohave Thunderbirds at Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.

Broadcast: 103.5 FM/1490 AM KYCA

Coaches: Prescott — Cody Collett (42-24, 7th season); Mohave — Rudy Olvera (6th season)

Records: Prescott (1-3, 1-3 Grand Canyon); Mohave (0-4, 0-4 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Prescott 56, Mohave 0 (Oct. 18, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona)

Last Week: Prescott — Quarterback Alex Vaughan was 8 of 15 for 96 yards and a touchdown, Cody Leopold had 17 carries for 142 yards and two scores in a 38-28 victory against Flagstaff on their home turf; Mohave — The Thunderbirds lost their fourth-straight contest of the 2020 season a week ago at the hands of Coconino, 56-0. Mohave has been outscored 231 to 7 in four games this season.

The Setting: After their upset 38-28 victory over Flagstaff in Week 4, the Badgers have a chance to make it two straight Friday night when they host Mohave. Nathan Wright leads the Badgers with 436 yards on the ground with four touchdowns, but after Cody Leopold’s 142-yard Week 4 performance, look for Prescott to feature him a bit more in the backfield moving forward alongside Wright.

Players to Watch: Prescott — RB Cody Leopold, So.; QB Alex Vaughan, So.; WR Nathan Briseno, Sr.; QB Wyatt Snyder, Sr.; SS Luke McCauslin, Sr.; WR Brayden Nelson, Sr.; OL/DL Vincent Oldfield, Sr.; DB Koltin Barnes, Jr.; Mohave — QB Elias Resendez, Sr.; TE/OLB Raul Martinez, Jr.; WR/CB Seth McCusker, Sr.; DE, T Ricky Ramirez, Sr.; WR, SS Izaac Robles, So.

Weather Forecast: 57 degrees at kickoff, clear, 5 mph SW, sunset at 5:39 p.m.

