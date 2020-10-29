OFFERS
Gameday Preview: Bradshaw Mountain at Coconino — Week 5
Prep Football

Bradshaw Mountain wide receiver Liam Davis, 80, streaks down the sideline and looks up for a pass against Mingus on Oct. 23, 2020, in Cottonwood. The Bears head to Flagstaff to play Coconino on Friday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 8:29 p.m.

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Coconino Panthers

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Cromer Stadium, Flagstaff, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 95.9 KKLD

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain — Bob Young (1st season); Coconino — Mike Lapsley (2nd season)

Records: Bradshaw Mountain (3-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon); Coconino (4-0, 3-0 Grand Canyon)

Last Meeting: Coconino 28, Bradshaw Mountain 14 (Sept. 27, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona)

Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain — Beat Mingus, 42-6; Coconino — Beat Mohave, 56-0.

The Setting: This should be an instant-classic clash between arguably the two best teams in the Grand Canyon region through the first four weeks of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign. With three games left in the regular season, Grand Canyon unbeaten Coconino could all but eliminate the Bears’ chances at winning a region title.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — QB/P/K Josh Grant, Sr.; RB/CB Elijah Acuna, Jr.; WR/CB Moi Hernandez, Jr.; TE/ILB Malachi Stephenson, So.; WR/DB Makhy Phetinta, So.; OLB Nick Foshee, Jr.; OLB Brock Fringer, Jr.; OL/ILB Michael Kelley, Jr.; OLB Aiden Ott, Jr.; DE Mason Stultz, Sr. Coconino — QB Ryan Seery, Sr.; RB/P Zach Bennett, Sr.; MLB/RB Manuel Cardoza, Sr.; MLB/TE Jonathan Padilla, Jr.; S Jacob Clouse, So.

Weather Forecast: 44 degrees at kickoff, clear, 5 mph ESE; sunset at 5:33 p.m.

