Adoption Spotlight: Lashaw
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 8:42 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Lashaw is a charming, caring young man with an easy-going personality. His hobbies include writing music, playing sports and living life to its fullest by trying new things. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
