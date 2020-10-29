OFFERS
$300 reward offered in case involving gunshot damage to disabled car

Upon returning to retrieve a disabled car, the motorist found the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s side window and door Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: October 29, 2020 9:23 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding felony criminal damage suspects who used a gun to severely damage a disabled vehicle.

According to an Oct. 28 YCSO news release, a motorist got a flat tire while driving on Bull Pen Road in Camp Verde on Monday, Oct. 19.

As a result, the victim was forced to leave the vehicle overnight.

Upon returning, the motorist found the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s side window and door, the news release stated. A .22-caliber shell casing was found next to the driver’s door.

The vehicle sustained over $2,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about shooting in this area, or anything suspicious during this time on Oct. 19 or 20, is asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness. If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $300 reward.

To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

