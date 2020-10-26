Yavapai County sees 44 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death over weekend; state up 46% in last 14 days

Yavapai County Community Health Services has reported 44 new cases in the county overnight, one death over the weekend, and has revealed the state of Arizona has seen a 46% increase in new cases in the last 14 days, according to news release Monday morning.

Yavapai County has tested 49,102 residents with 2,913 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 88 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, west campus, is caring for four COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI). YRMC, east campus has no COVID-19 patients and one PUIs.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

ARIZONA NUMBERS

2,028,846 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 238,964 positive results and 5,875 deaths.

HEALTHY CHILDREN

Teach and reinforce everyday preventative actions, because over the past week, there have been an average of 1,007 cases per day, an increase of 46% from the average two weeks earlier.

YCCHS recommends the following:

-Wash hands, wear a mask, avoid close contact, cover coughs and sneezes by covering their mouth and nose with a tissue and wash hands afterwards.

-Bring your child for their healthcare visits – well-child, vaccine and flu shots.

Help your child stay active. Set a positive example by leading active lifestyle yourself and making physical activity a part of your family’s daily routine.

-Help your child stay socially connected by phone or video with family and friends, write cards or letters to family who may not be able to visit.

-Help your child cope with stress. The COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful for both adults and children.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.