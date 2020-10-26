OFFERS
News Tips

Silent Witness reward for suspect Robert Pearsall III increases to $8,000

Robert David Pearsall III

Robert David Pearsall III

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 26, 2020 8:01 p.m.

Thanks to the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Violent Offender Task Force, the reward for the tipster offering the information leading to the arrest of wanted suspect Robert David Pearsall III now stands at $8,000.

The Marshal’s Service has chipped in $5,000 on top of the previous reward of $3,000, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported in a news release Oct. 24.

YCSO stated that Pearsall is still wanted on charges of attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident in September 2018 in which he attacked a male victim.

Deputies say Pearsall seriously injured the victim when he struck him multiple times on the face and head with a hardened piece of wood.

Deputies added that they think Pearsall changes his appearance often and possibly drives a white 1999 Acura TL 3.0 4-door with either a fictitious license plate or no plate at all.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com. You may also contact the Marshal’s Service by calling or texting 928-864-6126.

All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be anonymous.

For more information, visit: facebook.com/fugitivehunter1789.

