Photo: Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest continues through Nov. 1

Photo Gallery Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest 2020

Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze has become a Halloween season tradition for many area families.

The event continues seven days a week through Nov. 1.

Patrons can get lost in a giant corn maze or find the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. Daytime activities include farm-inspired rides, ropes course, buckaroo pony, redneck swing, buckin’ bull pipe swings, tire sandpit, pillow pad and ziplines.

Visitors can also enjoy tetherball, animals, peddle cart race track, giant race slides, farm to table food, and field roller races. Other activities, such as mini dog races and pig races, also take place after sunset on weekends.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, it is requested that patrons purchase tickets online in advance and also check dates and availability.

Visit mortimerfarmsaz.com/PumpkinFestival for more information.